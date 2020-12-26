Beautiful: Polish Mission Sent Priests To Confess Lorry Drivers

Thousands of lorry drivers have been parked up at Manston Airport on December 20-26, after France closed its border following the discovery of a new covid strain in England.
On Christmass Eve, the Polish mission in London sent food, water and priests to provide for confessions, blessings and pastoral care to the hauliers who were stuck (pictures’ album).
On December 25, more than 8,000 lorry drivers were tested negative and could cross into France.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsQyjjzvehjx
Clicks10
- Report
Social networks