EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-05-06 | FULL EPISODE – Gov. Gianforte, Bishop Coffey, Lila Rose

In a pro-life surge – more than 530 pro-life bills have been introduced at the state-level this year alone. We look at the pro-life efforts in Montana with Governor Greg Gianforte (R-Montana), who last week signed three pro-life bills into law, and hear from Mallory Quigley of the Susan B. Anthony List for her analysis on this pro-life trend. Bishop Joseph Coffey of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA tells us he's committed to praying every day for President Joe Biden to convert on the abortion issue. New reporting reveals that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spent months hiding the COVID-19 nursing home death toll – Catherine Hadro 'Speaks Out'. And Live Action founder and president Lila Rose releases her first book "Fighting for Life" – hear how the pro-life leader is helping others to also discover their calling.