Song of the Last Days

We were young and we were lions,

we got old and we are mice,

and we reach for arms to cry on,

not to fight our foe and vice.

Ghosts of time - they make a slaughter:

strike the past that fades to grey,

leaving springs of Holy Water

far - thousand miles away.



There was Bede, there was Alcuin,

and with them Aquinas came,

now we see the utter ruin

with enthroned, idolised shame.

The great dragon is the plotter,

sending prophets of the Lie,

cutting off the Holy Water

to - make the river dry.



All his minions are fog shapers,

try to dim the outer Light

and they sealed all lamps and tapers,

and all lighters to ignite.

Keep your inner fire burning,

we will conquer but we won't

if we fail to make the journey

back - to the Holy Font.