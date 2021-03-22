The Church against Hitler (part 3 - Von Galen 2) "Etiam omnes ego non". Even if the superficiality of the modern reading of history could say that all knew about the tragedy of Nazi ideology and … More

The Church against Hitler (part 3 - Von Galen 2)



"Etiam omnes ego non".

Even if the superficiality of the modern reading of history could say that all knew about the tragedy of Nazi ideology and that they didn't do nothing, it's totally wrong. There were a lot of people, men of faith, who didn't accept that reality trying to do their best to save their country and the human being from that folly. From the euthanasia for the "unworthy ones to live" (a still relevant problem for our time!), to the massacre into the lagers.