New Catholic Study: Should Pro-Abortion Politicians Be Denied Communion? | EWTN News Nightly

A new study says that among Catholics, those who attend Mass weekly are more likely than others to say a politician who disagrees with Church teaching should be denied Communion. Pew Research Center finds that 44% of Catholics who attend Mass weekly believe a politician who disagrees with Church teaching on abortion should be denied Communion. Among all US Catholics, only 29% say a politician supporting abortion should be denied Communion. Professor of Political Science at Grove City College, Dr. Paul Kengor, joins to share what he made of the findings in the pew study. On another note, former President Donald Trump this week unveiled a new website where he plans on communicating with his supporters, Dr. Kengor tells us what he thinks of this strategy and whether it will be effective. Last week, the name Karl Marx was trending on Twitter, the college professor wrote a book last year on Karl Marx. He discusses whether he is seeing signs of Marxism in the United States and why Catholics cannot support Marxism.