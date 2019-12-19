Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
239
Bishop Stumbers is pondering what his resolutions for 2020 should be...
Tesa
1 hour ago
But maybe he should add 'Keep Out Of Trouble' to his list as well.
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up