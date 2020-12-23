186. Closer to Jesus

We are invited to conversion, to live a meaningful relationship with God and to love the world:“Let the words of my mouth meet with your favor, keep the thoughts of my heart before you, Lord, my rock and my redeemer.” Psalm 19, verse 15And give back to my heart its freshness of youth!Let’s convert, that is to say, be closer to Jesus, our shining Sun, and we’ll be ourselves in his Spirit and in his Life:“Whenever a person turns to the Lord the veil is removed. Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.All of us, gazing with unveiled face on the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, as from the Lord who is the Spirit.” 2 Corinthians, chapter 3, verses 16 to 18All means of conversion are good, since they unite us more to the Lord and to the neighbor. We will live a progression in faith. Jesus will be happy to tell us: “Follow me”.It's like he's saying, “Learn to let go of what's hurting you and follow me. Give up what is futile by seeking personal glory and follow me. Forget your past revolts and follow me. Share my message with everyone while you follow me.Calm down tensions, play down crisis situations while you follow me. Watch in peace and joy as you follow me.”Book: Up! Let's go!Normand Thomas