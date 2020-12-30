Abuse Hoax: US Priest Exonerated

Father Seamus Kerr, 91, who serves Yakima Diocese, Washington, was exonerated after in March 2019 an Ellensburg man had falsely accused him of “sexual abuse.”"We acknowledge that the allegations of sexual abuse and improper conduct made against you, including statements in court pleadings and the press, have proven to be false," the attorneys representing the man wrote to Father Kerr,"We hereby withdraw the allegations and express our regret for any harm they may have caused to you and your reputation."Yakima diocese provided the liar with more than $10,000 in mental health counselling and agreed to provide an additional $5,000.Father Kerr is still active at Holy Apostles Parish in East Wenatchee, Washington.