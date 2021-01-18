Clicks1
Love EWTN
01/18/21 Fr. Bob Rottgers Former Episcopalian Fr. Bob Rottgers shares how accompanying his wife in her struggle with addiction was part of his path to the Catholic Church and eventually the priesthoo…More
01/18/21 Fr. Bob Rottgers

Former Episcopalian Fr. Bob Rottgers shares how accompanying his wife in her struggle with addiction was part of his path to the Catholic Church and eventually the priesthood. Marcus Grodi hosts.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up