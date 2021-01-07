Hagia Sophia Becoming Mosque Is “Divine Punishment” for Patriarch Bartholomew

During his Orthodox Christmas TV interview on Россия-1, Moscow Patriarch Kirill commented on the “Autocephaly,” the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew granted to the Ukrainian Filaret Church.
For Kirill, everything that happened afterwards in Constantinople proves “unquestionably” a divine punishment. He addressed Bartholomew, “You took the Saint Sophia church in Kyiv from the Orthodox Church, and you lost your own personal Hagia Sophia.” For Kirill it is difficult to imagine a more obvious consequence, emanating from the Divine Will.
However, Kirill also stated that this crisis “has been imposed from outside on Orthodoxy.”
Picture: Kirill © Serge Serebro, CC BY-SA, #newsRxtsthbipp
