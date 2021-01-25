217. We continue

God knows his friends. God knows the people who follow him and hope to accomplish his will. The Lord says to Paul:“Do not be afraid. Go on speaking, and do not be silent, for I am with you. No one will attack and harm you, for I have many people in this city.” Acts, chapter 18, verses 9 to 10It’s as if God is telling us: “Be without fear, keep talking, don’t remain silent. Stop worrying. Don’t just trust what you see, what you hear and what can discourage you. Go on! Exceed your first impression of this city. Yes, you have had some difficult times, but there will be fruit. This is what the Lord seems to say to Paul.”Today, the Lord speaks to us too. We’re doing it for many reasons. We don’t see all the people who really follow Jesus, it’s within the heart.God knows everything that is done secretly in hearts. God knows that there are people who do his will and who are at the bedside of sick people, who extend their hand to offer money or food, who open their arms to offer health care or love for free, who are on the roads to evangelize. We don’t know them all, but the Father, the Holy Spirit and Jesus see them acting and speaking. Their works will surprise many.It’s as if Jesus tells us: “Continue to be my disciple, continue to do what I ask of you. It doesn’t matter if you don’t see everything that’s happening, because I see it. I keep you in humility and I love you. I am the one who converts, it is I who touches the hearts. I only ask you to remain in my Love.”Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas