Heaven warned us there was no longer an excuse to deny it

FROM SAN FRANCIS PROPHECY,
#Resistance
A legally unelected person is raised
To the office of the papacy, there is much death because of the good news of error and delusion that he draws
And he prepares and presents it, with precision, ingenuity and cunning in order to have the ability to penetrate, and take care of
By moving it and making it achieved and completed
.......................................................................
Fake and great actor ,
You can not worship
the idols of the devil
pachamama and lent & honor the Virgin
Mary This is a serious mental illness
called schizophrenia.
In character
MASONIC BERGOLIO ,
Whatever you do if you dont repent, your end is in hell
