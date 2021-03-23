IN LIGHTof WOMEN

Mary Jane Miller's books are beautiful chronicles in iconography. IN LIGHT of WOMEN, adds to this venue serving primarily a Christian audience by broadening an already lively discussion about the spiritual context we live in, and the important subject of women’s voices being fully recognized and valued in today’s society. The text and imagery format is ideal for group discussions about women in the bible. Women's groups will especially find that focusing on one icon at a time makes for exciting debate. My fascination with narrative icons is particularly strong because of the beauty they radiate and how they teach our community using only visual language. For almost three decades, the icons have slowly spoken and quietly revealed their mysteries. I feel confident my book will stimulate discussions and revelations about Christian art and theology. Even if you do not already appreciate religious imagery, the fascinating tradition inherent in icons, the work will speak to you and draw you into their ancient noesis.