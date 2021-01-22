Saint Vincent "Almighty ever-living God, mercifully pour out your Spirit upon us, so that our hearts may possess the strong love by which the Martyr Saint Vincent triumphed over all bodily torments. … More

"Almighty ever-living God, mercifully pour out your Spirit upon us, so that our hearts may possess the strong love by which the Martyr Saint Vincent triumphed over all bodily torments. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever." Amen. Saint Vincent of Saragossa, martyred under Diocletian c.304 is one of three renowned martyr deacons, and he is the patron saint of Lisbon. This statue of the saint is in the shrine of St Anthony in Lisbon.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr