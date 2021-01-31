Saint Corona Has Rekindled an Old-Style Religion in a Deeply Areligious Society The coronavirus has converted a deeply areligious society which, until yesterday, thought it would get by without any … More

The coronavirus has converted a deeply areligious society which, until yesterday, thought it would get by without any religious beliefs, Markus Jost writes in the Swiss weekly Weltwoche. He notices that Covid-19, which is invisible to the eye, has led our widespread and rampant secularism into a deep crisis.



Death Is Back



Death is back. Jost notices that Saint Corona made us re-discover the basic experience of human death, which until recently had almost totally been suppressed from public consciousness. Within a few weeks, death became the linchpin of all politics. Elderly and frail people, on the brink of death, moved to the centre of media and political attention. A shocking discovery was made: "Our old people are dying!" Jost notices that awareness of death is an important and basic religious experience since time immemorial. So, we have re-discovered death.



Rituals Are Back



Rituals are back. Saint Corona brought back rituals which are typical for religions but nonsensical for many moderns. The philosopher Immanuel Kant called rituals “superstitious pseudo-services” which should be replaced with reason-based moral action. Now, times have changed. Jost observes that the Corona plague made us adopt communal rituals again. They recall the invisible virus at all hours: washing and disinfecting hands, putting on and taking off masks, consulting the latest Corona figures, watching government press conferences on the latest Corona measures and adjusting our Corona rituals accordingly.



Magisterium Is Back



The Magisterium is back. Many are glad that the government keeps telling us how we have to behave. Accordingly, it is perfectly fine if those who do not follow the rules are severely punished. Critical questions about Covid-19 rules imposed by politicians are considered dangerous heresies which need to be censured on Twitter and Facebook. This reflects the new leftwing conviction that a survival-oriented society must be governed in an authoritarian manner. Also the Church is, after all, an absolute monarchy.



Apocalyptic is Back



The Apocalyptic is back. Covid-19 experts who regularly appear in the media, keep predicting gloom, doom, and a total Covid-19 collapse, which luckily didn’t happen so far. Perhaps not the virus, but the measures taken against it are likely to plunge society into a future crisis. So, corona-religion provides us also with a corona-apocalypse. Unfortunately, unlike the original apocalypse, it will not result in a new heaven and a new earth.