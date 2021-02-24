President Joe Biden Meets Virtually with Black Essential Workers | EWTN News Nightly From the White House, President Joe Biden met virtually Tuesday with four Black essential workers from around the … More





From the White House, President Joe Biden met virtually Tuesday with four Black essential workers from around the country talking about the challenges and dangers they have faced during the coronavirus pandemic. The president told them, "You're basically holding the country together." The president also said the African-American community has been the "most left behind community" during the year-long pandemic. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.