Japanese Maples amidst Bamboo

"Almighty and merciful God, through the preaching of your blessed martyrs, Alphonsus and his companions, you filled the hearts of the peoples of the Far East with the knowledge of your only-begotten Son. Through their example and prayers, confirm us in steadfast faith. Through Christ our Lord. Amen." – Collect for the feast of Bl. Alphonsus Navarette and his companions, Dominican martyrs of Japan. Brilliant crimson maple leaves, like drops of blood, fall from the sky, amid a backdrop of bamboo, a symbol of endurance, strength, and of Asia. Photo taken in the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Kyoto.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr