John Stone: "Today, in St. Peter's Basilica, Individual Masses ceased. Now has the Roman Church entered anew, into the Lord's Passion / her very own suffering. (Mark well these words of Today's … More

John Stone: "Today, in St. Peter's Basilica, Individual Masses ceased. Now has the Roman Church entered anew, into the Lord's Passion / her very own suffering. (Mark well these words of Today's Gospel.)"