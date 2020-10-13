ACB calmly dismantle Sen Amy Klobuchar is amazing

Amy Coney Barrett to Sen Amy Klobuchar: "How would you define 'super-precedent'?" Klobuchar: "I might have thought someday I'd be sitting in that chair. I'm not. I'm up here, so I'm asking you." More

