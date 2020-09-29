Clicks27
Charlotte Pence Explains Abortion Stance
The movement has been accused of being more anti-abortion than pro-life. The VP’s daughter explains to Newsy what needs to happen next. Learn more about this story at newsy.com/…-on-abortion-and-…More
The movement has been accused of being more anti-abortion than pro-life. The VP’s daughter explains to Newsy what needs to happen next. Learn more about this story at newsy.com/…-on-abortion-and-human-rights/ Find more videos like this at newsy.com Follow Newsy on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newsyvideos Follow Newsy on Twitter: twitter.com/newsy