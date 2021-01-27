Steve Simon confirms voter fraud happens in every election. During a contentious hearing on a voter ID bill today, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon called Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer a "question cop"… More

During a contentious hearing on a voter ID bill today, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon called Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer a "question cop" when she pressed him to answer a question on election fraud, which he confirmed happens in every election.