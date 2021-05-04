Celebrating a Decade: Moving to Rome and Pioneering EWTN's Vaticano Program | EWTN News Nightly EWTN is celebrating ten years of Rome's Vaticano program. Vaticano is the weekly show that gives an … More





EWTN is celebrating ten years of Rome's Vaticano program. Vaticano is the weekly show that gives an overview of the news from the Vatican, including papal events, new saint stories and features of the Catholic Church around the world. There are 475 episodes produced to date. The one who pioneered the show is Alan Holdren, EWTN Vatican Bureau Chief. Alan Holdren joins us to share what it was like moving to Rome and starting this new program. He tells us how it was developed. Holdren looks back at the last decade and discusses some milestones and highlights of the show. He explains what the future of the program looks like.