Francis’ Man: The Water Around Archbishop Peña Parra Starts Boiling

Archbishop Peña Parra whom Francis appointed in 2018 as Becciu's successor in the Secretary of State, allowed the “unscrupulous” financier Gianluigi Torzi to pocket €15 million, based on an unwritten agreement, Repubblica.it (October 24) reported.
The Vatican Prosecution that feeds Repubblica.it, calls this “incomprehensible.” The matter regards the Vatican’s London Sloane Avenue property.
The Vatican was introduced into this investment by Raffaele Mincione, but in November 2018, it parted with Mincione. Severance payment: £40 million.
Strangely, Peña didn’t take over the building alone but with Torzi who has a doubtful reputation in financial circles. An incredible "Share Purchase agreement" stipulated that:
1. 1. The Vatican buys a building it already owns.
2. Only Torzi’s shares have voting rights.
Later, Torzi asked from Peña €15 million for handing over his voting rights. Although there was no written agreement about this, Peña paid. Nobody knows why.
Picture: Peña Parra © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsWwkunsocfe
