Take 2 with Jerry and Debbie - 12/29/20 - One More Time

What would you like to do just one more time? One more dance with your deceased dad, one more kiss from your spouse, one more conversation with your mom, one more Christmas with your small children, one more party with your friends, etc….Lord, if I could only do….this one more time! Life moves so quickly and these things we would like to do are just not possible anymore. But what if God allowed you to experience something again that you miss so dearly, what would it be? --Call in with your take at 833-288-EWTN (3986)