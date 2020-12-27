New strain of COVID-19 spreading globally. A new COVID-19 variant has spread from the United Kingdom to multiple countries around the world. The strand, of B117 lineage, is believed to be 70 per cent… More

New strain of COVID-19 spreading globally.



A new COVID-19 variant has spread from the United Kingdom to multiple countries around the world.



The strand, of B117 lineage, is believed to be 70 per cent more infectious than the usual variant and has been detected so far in Europe, Japan, Australia, Singapore and Canada.



More than 40 countries have imposed travel bans to curb the spread of the strain.