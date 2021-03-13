Morning Mist "What am I to do with you, Ephraim? What am I to do with you, Judah? This love of yours is like a morning cloud, like the dew that quickly disappears. This is why I have torn them to … More

Morning Mist



"What am I to do with you, Ephraim? What am I to do with you, Judah? This love of yours is like a morning cloud, like the dew that quickly disappears. This is why I have torn them to pieces by the prophets, why I slaughtered them with the words from my mouth, since what I want is love, not sacrifice; knowledge of God, not holocausts." – Hosea 6:4-6, which is part of today's First Reading at Mass (3rd Sat of Lent) Photo taken at Ampleforth Abbey.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr