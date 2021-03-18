Goodbye, Goodmen Book Review, The Liberal Infilatration in the Church Christina's Cleaning and Homemaking "... seminarian was gang-raped".... This book expands more on the liberal and homosexual infi… More

Goodbye, Goodmen Book Review, The Liberal Infilatration in the Church

Christina's Cleaning and Homemaking "... seminarian was gang-raped"....This book expands more on the liberal and homosexual infiltration into the Church. This book was published around 20 years ago, but is still very valid today and looks at what goes on in the seminaries and the difficulty for orthodox men to get into and graduate from seminary.