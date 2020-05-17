Clicks38
"I shall show Myself to him"
"Anybody who receives my commandments and keeps them will be one who loves me; and anybody who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I shall love him and show myself to him.’" – John 14:21, which is part of today's Gospel for the 6th Sunday of Easter. Stained glass detail from the church of St Vincent Ferrer in New York City.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
