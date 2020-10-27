Amy Coney Barrett takes oath after being confirmed to US supreme court

A majority of US senators have voted to confirm Donald Trump’s supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. 'On this vote, the yays are 52. The nays are 48,' announced US senator Chuck Grassley. Trump … More

A majority of US senators have voted to confirm Donald Trump’s supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. 'On this vote, the yays are 52. The nays are 48,' announced US senator Chuck Grassley. Trump then held a celebratory swearing in ceremony on the White House lawn. ‘The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight' Barret said. 'Means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favour and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences’ Subscribe to Guardian News on YouTube ► http://bit.ly/guardianwiressub Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to supreme court in major victory for US conservatives - live ► theguardian.com/…-covid-pence-amy-coney-barrett Support the Guardian ► support.theguardian.com/eu/contribute Today in Focus podcast ► theguardian.com/news/series/todayinfocus The Guardian YouTube network: The Guardian ► youtube.com/…annel/UCHpw8xwDNhU9gdohEcJu4aA Owen Jones talks ► http://bit.ly/subsowenjones Guardian Football ► http://is.gd/guardianfootball Guardian Sport ► http://bit.ly/GDNsport Guardian Culture ► http://is.gd/guardianculture