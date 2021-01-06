Clicks611
6 janvier Frère André Bessette, Saint André de Montréal.
Lien pour visite virtuelle de l'Oratoire Saint Joseph
www.saint-joseph.org/…/visite-virtuelle
Saint Frère André, priez pour nous.
Andreas Bessette
Taufname: Alfred
Gedenktag katholisch: 6. Januar
gebotener Gedenktag in Kanada
nicht gebotener Gedenktag in den USA
Name bedeutet: An: der Mannhafte (griech.)
Al: von Elfen / Naturgeistern beraten (altenglisch / althochdt.)
Mönch
* 9. August 1845 bei Montréal in Kanada
† 6. Januar 1937
