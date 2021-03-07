Clicks4
Pope Francis prays for war victims in Mosul | SW NEWS Special Bulletin | Day 03
#SWNEWS #PAPALVISITTOIRAQ #ShalomWorld #PopeFrancis
After his first visit to Erbil, Pope Francis departed for Mosul, a major city once under Islamic State rule. The Holy Father offered prayers for victims of war in Iraq and the Middle East at the city’s Church Square.
Pope visits Autonomous Region of Iraqi Kurdistan
On the morning of the third day of his apostolic visit to Iraq, Pope Francis arrived in the city of Erbil. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by the President and Prime Minister of the Autonomous Region of Iraqi Kurdistan, along with other civil authorities.
Pope Francis strengthens Qaraqosh faithful at the Church of the Immaculate Conception
Next on this schedule, Pope Francis travelled to the city of Qaraqosh. There he met with faithful at the city's largest church — the Church of the Immaculate Conception — which was set on fire by the Islamic State several years previously.
Pope encourages the Iraqi faithful to uphold the power and wisdom of God
Pope Francis returned to Erbil on Sunday afternoon to celebrate Holy Mass at the “Franso Hariri” stadium with around 10,000 people in attendance
