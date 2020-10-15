World Over - 2020-10-15 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo

MIKE PENCE, Vice-President of the United States discusses this week's Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, religious freedom, the 2020 presidential campaign and much more in an … More

MIKE PENCE, Vice-President of the United States discusses this week's Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, religious freedom, the 2020 presidential campaign and much more in an exclusive interview. PAOLO CAROZZA, professor of law at Notre Dame and colleague of Amy Coney Barrett reacts to Ms. Barett's Senate confirmation hearings held this week in Washington, DC. GORDON CHANG, author and Asia expert discusses the Communist Chinese government's reaction to the US's planned arms sales to Taiwan, the ongoing strain in US-China relations, and more. RONALD RYCHLAK, University of Mississippi School of Law professor and author discusses the opening of the Vatican's archives regarding Pope Pius XII and the ongoing controversy over the late pontiff's actions during WWII.