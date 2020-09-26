‘Grant me an undivided heart’ bio reveals Sr Clare Crockett's spiritual writings | EWTN News Nightly

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador in 2016, killing at least 676 people, including a young religious sister named Sr. Clare Crockett. Two years after her death, her order released a film … More

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador in 2016, killing at least 676 people, including a young religious sister named Sr. Clare Crockett. Two years after her death, her order released a film about Sr. Clare, who abandoned a promising television career to pursue her vocation. Sr. Kristen Gardner, of the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, tells us more about Sr. Clare and how her story became a YouTube sensation.