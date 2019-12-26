Cardinal Müller: Did the Evangelist Forge the Gospel?

Die-Tagespost.de (December 25) confronted Cardinal Gerhard Müller with the opinion of certain theologians that Christ was born in Nazareth, not in Bethlehem."I ask myself how they know this" - the Cardinal replied.These theologians assume that the evangelists needed to falsify the account of Christ’s childhood in order to bring it into agreement with the prophet Micah, who says that the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem.However, according to Müller, there is no reason to assume that the evangelists would have had to resort to deliberate forgery to make the truth more likely.