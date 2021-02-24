Expert on ISIS Shares His Thoughts on Upcoming Papal Trip to Iraq | EWTN News Nightly On Pope Francis' agenda to Iraq, he will meet with the top Shiite Muslim leader. Pope Francis' upcoming trip to … More





On Pope Francis' agenda to Iraq, he will meet with the top Shiite Muslim leader. Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Iraq is a historic trip, as it it the first time a pope has ever visited the country. A key point to his trip will be inter-religious meetings with some Muslim leaders. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn sat down with a French professor and expert on ISIS, Alexandre Del Valle, to get his thoughts on the upcoming papal trip. Flynn asks the professor whether he believes the historic trip will have a real positive impact. De Valle explains that only if it goes a certain way, saying "inside the Muslim world... a Muslim leader would never apologize for persecuted Christians." Flynn asks De Valle whether the pope and the Vatican need to take a harder line, and De Valle continues by saying yes but "expressed with sweetness, with the Catholic charity." When asked whether the pope taking a harder line would cause further division, the expert on ISIS said he did not believe that would be the case, "If you are not smart and not diplomatic, you will say please stop persecuting our brothers, of course it's a shock. But if you say [it] in a clever way: we like you, we are friends, but it's a pity that I observe that my brothers are persecuted, like a victim," that should not offend anyone. He ends his interview by stating where he sees things going between the two major religions. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.