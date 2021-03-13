Milo: 'Dear White Liberal Women, I'm Coming To Take Your Toys Away' Today, Milo Yiannopoulos opens up to John-Henry about his journey out of the homosexual lifestyle. He warns “white liberal women” … More





Today, Milo Yiannopoulos opens up to John-Henry about his journey out of the homosexual lifestyle. He warns “white liberal women” that he is on a mission to help men break free from the homosexual lifestyle.



Yiannopoulos speaks from the heart as he shares what he sees to be ‘a cluster of symptoms from childhood trauma,’ the role St. Joseph played in his transformation, and how he hopes to help others.



