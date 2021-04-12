Clicks813
April 13 Saints Pope Martin I & Sabás Reyes Salazar.
breski1 & irapuato on 13.4.15. Pope Martin I (Latin: Martinus I; died 16 September 655) reigned from 21 July 649 to his death in 655.[1] He was born near Todi, Umbria, in the place now named after him (Pian di San Martino). He succeeded Pope Theodore I on 5 July 649. He was the only pope during the Byzantine Papacy whose election was not approved by a iussio from Constantinople. Martin I was abducted by Emperor Constans II and died at Cherson. He is considered a saint and martyr by the Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church.
He was the last apocrisiarius to be elected pope.
Saint Sabas Reyes Salazar
Also known as
Sabas Reyes
Memorial
13 April
25 May as one of the Martyrs of the Mexican Revolution
Profile
Seminarian at Guadalajara, Mexico. Ordained in the diocese of Taumalipus, Mexico in 1911. Worked in several parishes in Guadalupe. Sent to Tototlan, Mexico to escape the government’s persection of the Church and its priests.
In January 1927 government troops commandeered his church; they smashed images, burned statues, and used the building as a stable. Father Sabas’s parishioners told him to escape, but he said God had placed him there for a reason, and that they should pray for divine help against the soldiers.
On 11 April 1927, just as he finished a baptism in a private home, federal troops broke in to arrest him. Over the next two days he was severely beaten, burned, and tortured as the troops tried to learn the hiding places of other priests; he told his captors nothing. Martyr.
Born
5 December 1883 in Cocula, Jalisco, Mexico
Died
shot at 9pm on 13 April 1927 in a cemetery outside Tototlan, Jalisco, Mexico
Venerated
7 March 1992 by Pope John Paul II (decree of martyrdom)
Beatified
22 November 1992 by Pope John Paul II
Canonized
21 May 2000 by Pope John Paul II during the Jubilee of Mexico
catholicsaints.info/saint-sabas-reyes-salazar/
Other Saints of the Day:
Other Saints of the Day:
