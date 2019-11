A film about the people who had long been forgotten, but now cannot be ignored -- from the Rust Belt to the Essex coast. Featuring: Salena Zito, Matthew Goodwin, Glenn Loury, Munira Mirza, Paul … More

A film about the people who had long been forgotten, but now cannot be ignored -- from the Rust Belt to the Essex coast. Featuring: Salena Zito, Matthew Goodwin, Glenn Loury, Munira Mirza, Paul Embery, Brian Denny and more.