UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine | The World. The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and





The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca for emergency use. Nick Dole reports.



