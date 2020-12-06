Neo-Cardinal Defends His Covid-19 Orthodoxy

He will only fully understand that he is a cardinal, when he is "really in office," Neo-Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, 55, told DomRadio.de (December 3).In saying this, Gambetti betrayed that he is earmarked for a curia office, although this was not made public yet.Gambetti lets DomRadio.de know that he "does not like” being called “eminence." Not the ecclesiastical function, but "the personality behind it" is (allegedly) important, he explains self-consciously.He defends his Covid-19 orthodoxy in connection with the visit of the neo-cardinals to Benedict XVI explaining that "a certain distance" was maintained, hands were disinfected, nobody spoke personally to Benedict and distance was kept while singing.Yet DomRadio.de is not satisfied: "Can you understand the criticism?" Gambetti asserts that he has not heard of any criticism, "Yet I believe that such criticism would be unfounded."