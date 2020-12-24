Christmas the great 'unmasking' of God. This Christmas Australia’s Christian leaders have encouraged believers to have the faith to overcome one of the nation’s harshest years since World War Two. … More

Christmas the great 'unmasking' of God.



This Christmas Australia’s Christian leaders have encouraged believers to have the faith to overcome one of the nation’s harshest years since World War Two.



Their Christmas messages have a common thread; the massive disruption to family life, business, employment, and the mental toll the nation has suffered from the pandemic.



They also said Christmas is a time in which all Australians can gain comfort and relief through Christian teachings.



Anglican Archbishop of Sydney Glenn Davies said, “Christmas represents the great unmasking of God."



“In the coming of Jesus, we see God’s face.



“The Bible tells us the Word became flesh and dwelt among us".