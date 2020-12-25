Clicks4
St. Anastasia, Daily Saint, December 25, Healer of Portions, Patron Saint of Widows and Martyrs OLV December 25 - St. Anastasia, Martyr, suffered for Christ and refused to deny her faith at the time …More
St. Anastasia, Daily Saint, December 25, Healer of Portions, Patron Saint of Widows and Martyrs OLV
December 25 - St. Anastasia, Martyr, suffered for Christ and refused to deny her faith at the time of great persecution.
December 25 - St. Anastasia, Martyr, suffered for Christ and refused to deny her faith at the time of great persecution.