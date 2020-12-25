Clicks4
Irapuato
St. Anastasia, Daily Saint, December 25, Healer of Portions, Patron Saint of Widows and Martyrs OLV December 25 - St. Anastasia, Martyr, suffered for Christ and refused to deny her faith at the time …More
December 25 - St. Anastasia, Martyr, suffered for Christ and refused to deny her faith at the time of great persecution.
