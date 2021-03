Exhortation to Seek Wisdom bible.usccb.org/bible/wisdom/6

Book of Wisdom chapter 6 Wisdom, CHAPTER 6 | USCCB Hear, therefore, kings, and understand; a learn, you magistrates of the earth's expanse!Give ear, you who have power over multitudesand lord it over throngs of peoples!Because authority was given you by the Lordand sovereignty by the Most High,who shall probe your works and scrutinize your counsels! b Because, though you were ministers of his kingdom, you did not judge rightly,and did not keep the law, nor walk according to the will of God,Terribly and swiftly he shall come against you,because severe judgment awaits the exalted—For the lowly may be pardoned out of mercy c but the mighty shall be mightily put to the test.For the Ruler of all shows no partiality,nor does he fear greatness, d Because he himself made the great as well as the small,and provides for all alike;but for those in power a rigorous scrutiny impends.To you, therefore, O princes, are my words addressed e that you may learn wisdom and that you may not fall away.10For those who keep the holy precepts hallowed will be found holy,and those learned in them will have ready a response. 11Desire therefore my words;long for them and you will be instructed.