Pope arrives for mass at St Joseph's Church thenational Holy Mass by Pope Francis at The Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph, Baghdad | LIVE from Iraq - YouTubeMore
Pope arrives for mass at St Joseph's Church thenational
Holy Mass by Pope Francis at The Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph, Baghdad | LIVE from Iraq - YouTube
Holy Mass by Pope Francis at The Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph, Baghdad | LIVE from Iraq - YouTube
The Sermon on the Mount.
Matthew, CHAPTER 5 | USCCB
Matthew, CHAPTER 5 | USCCB
Book of Wisdom chapter 6 Wisdom, CHAPTER 6 | USCCB
Book of Wisdom chapter 6 Wisdom, CHAPTER 6 | USCCB
19
Exhortation to Seek Wisdombible.usccb.org/bible/wisdom/6
1
Hear, therefore, kings, and understand;a
learn, you magistratesbible.usccb.org/bible/wisdom/6 of the earth’s expanse!
2
Give ear, you who have power over multitudes
and lord it over throngs of peoples!
3
Because authority was given you by the Lord
and sovereignty by the Most High,
who shall probe your works and scrutinize your counsels!b
4
Because, though you were ministers of his kingdom, you did not judge rightly,
and did not keep the law,bible.usccb.org/bible/wisdom/6
nor walk according to the will of God,
5
Terribly and swiftly he shall come against you,
because severe judgment awaits the exalted—
6
For the lowly may be pardoned out of mercyc
but the mighty shall be mightily put to the test.
7
For the Ruler of all shows no partiality,
nor does he fear greatness,d
Because he himself made the great as well as the small,
and provides for all alike;
8
but for those in power a rigorous scrutiny impends.
9
To you, therefore, O princes, are my words addressede
that you may learn wisdom and that you may not fall away.
10
For those who keep the holy precepts hallowed will be found holy,
and those learned in them will have ready a response.bible.usccb.org/bible/wisdom/6
11
Desire therefore my words;
long for them and you will be instructed.
