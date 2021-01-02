Clicks908
1 Hour of Christmas Music | Traditional Instrumental Christmas Songs. Christianmusicworld on Nov 24, 2016 Christmas music featured in a 1 hour playlist (tracklist below). 18 traditional instrumental …More
1 Hour of Christmas Music | Traditional Instrumental Christmas Songs.
Christianmusicworld on Nov 24, 2016 Christmas music featured in a 1 hour playlist (tracklist below). 18 traditional instrumental Christmas carols featuring piano, harp, violin, & orchestra.
Tracklist :
0:00 – Angels We Have Heard on High
4:18 – O Holy Night
10:22 – It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
14:21 – Away in a Manger (Kirkpatrick)
17:04 – O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
21:17 – What Child is This
25:07 – Hark the Herald Angels Sing
28:18 – While Shepherds Watched
31:03 – Angels from the Realms of Glory
34:18 – We Three Kings
38:52 – O Come All Ye Faithful
41:46 – Silent Night
45:24 – Away in a Manger (Mueller)
47:57 – O Little Town of Bethlehem
51:09 – Away in a Manger (Flow Gently Sweet Afton)
55:13 – Go Tell it on the Mountain
57:18 – Joy to the World
1:00:22 – The First Noel
Christianmusicworld on Nov 24, 2016 Christmas music featured in a 1 hour playlist (tracklist below). 18 traditional instrumental Christmas carols featuring piano, harp, violin, & orchestra.
Tracklist :
0:00 – Angels We Have Heard on High
4:18 – O Holy Night
10:22 – It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
14:21 – Away in a Manger (Kirkpatrick)
17:04 – O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
21:17 – What Child is This
25:07 – Hark the Herald Angels Sing
28:18 – While Shepherds Watched
31:03 – Angels from the Realms of Glory
34:18 – We Three Kings
38:52 – O Come All Ye Faithful
41:46 – Silent Night
45:24 – Away in a Manger (Mueller)
47:57 – O Little Town of Bethlehem
51:09 – Away in a Manger (Flow Gently Sweet Afton)
55:13 – Go Tell it on the Mountain
57:18 – Joy to the World
1:00:22 – The First Noel