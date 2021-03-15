Flashback 1990:Bp Williamson on Archbishop Lefebvre and the failed talks with Rome. In this 1990 interview, Bishop Williamson discusses Archbishop Lefebvre's comments on the FSSP, Pseudo-traditionali… More





In this 1990 interview, Bishop Williamson discusses Archbishop Lefebvre's comments on the FSSP, Pseudo-traditionalists, the rejected 'agreement' with Rome, and the Novus Ordo Hierarchy



You can purchase the entire interview entitled, "After the Consecrations" at:



triumphcommunications.net Flashback 1990:Bp Williamson on Archbishop Lefebvre and the failed talks with Rome.In this 1990 interview, Bishop Williamson discusses Archbishop Lefebvre's comments on the FSSP, Pseudo-traditionalists, the rejected 'agreement' with Rome, and the Novus Ordo HierarchyYou can purchase the entire interview entitled, "After the Consecrations" at: