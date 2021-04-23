Now in its Second Season, "The Chosen" is Reaching a Growing Global Audience | EWTN News Nightly A TV show hopes to broadcast the life of Christ to a billion people. The second season of "The Chosen"… More





A TV show hopes to broadcast the life of Christ to a billion people. The second season of "The Chosen" is now being released, and the actor portraying Jesus is a devout Catholic. That devout Catholic, Jonathan Roumie, has an inspiring prayer life. During Lent, he would lead the Divine Mercy Chaplet for an online audience. Although Christ has been depicted in many big budget films, this production is fueled by donation. "The Chosen," a series on the life of Jesus and His followers, has been described as the highest crowd-funded media project in history. Now in season two, the show is reaching a growing global audience. Creator and Director, Dallas Jenkins, says the show came out of his biggest career failure. In 2017, he released a major Hollywood motion picture, but when it bombed at the box office, he turned to his faith. During the production, Jenkins consults with a Messianic Jewish Rabbi, an Evangelical scholar, and a Catholic priest for guidance. His hope is to share Christ with a worldwide audience. Correspondent, Mark Irons reports.