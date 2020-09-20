From today's readings at Mass (25th Sunday in Ordinary Time): "For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. If it is to be life in the flesh, that means fruitful labour for me." (Phil 1:21, 22) … More

From today's readings at Mass (25th Sunday in Ordinary Time): "For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. If it is to be life in the flesh, that means fruitful labour for me." (Phil 1:21, 22) And "the kingdom of heaven is like a householder who went out early in the morning to hire labourers for his vineyard... I choose to give to this last as I give to you. Am I not allowed to do what I choose with what belongs to me? Or do you begrudge my generosity?'" (Matt 20:1, 14b-15). This mosaic from the 1130s adorns the apse of the Basilica of San Clemente in Rome. I am grateful to the Prior of San Clemente, which is in the care of the Irish Dominicans, for permission to take photographs in the church.