Woman Who "Was Not" Becciu’s Lover Arrested

Cecilia Marogna, 39, has been arrested in Milan, reports Adnkronos.com (October 13). She was blocked by the financial police after Vatican investigators had issued an international arrest warrant and activated Interpol.
Marogna received €500,000 from Cardinal Becciu in four years for mysterious humanitarian operations in Asia and Africa.
According to leaks of the Vatican prosecution, almost half of the sum was invested in clothes, handbags, cosmetics, restaurants and luxury goods.
