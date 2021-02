Francis released a bizarre Lenten message that got lost in his bizarre Angelus address reaction. The vicar of sharing has weighed in on our need to turn Lent into a time of collectivism and sharing. … More

Francis released a bizarre Lenten message that got lost in his bizarre Angelus address reaction. The vicar of sharing has weighed in on our need to turn Lent into a time of collectivism and sharing. Strange times we live in.