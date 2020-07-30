Clicks9

Priest Calls Cops On Parishoner for Not Wearing Face Mask

Tesa
According to the video posted on Facebook, Rev. Raymond Thomas, pastor of Our Lady of Peace in Ashtabula, Ohio,called the police on churchgoer Patric Ruane and his two-year-old son.
